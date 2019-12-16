|
|
Robert S. Hausmann
Ridgefield, CT - Robert S. Hausmann, 72, of Ridgefield, CT and longtime resident of Redding, CT, passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019. Mr. Hausmann was born in Paterson, NJ and grew up in Fair Lawn, NJ. Bob graduated from Fair Lawn High School and went on to graduate with his Bachelor's degree from Rutgers University. He was a retired sales representative; having worked for IBM, Harris Publishing and Churchill Classics. He enjoyed cars, especially Corvettes and collecting model trains. Bob was a longtime member of Ridgefield Baptist Church, Ridgefield, CT where he served as the greeter at the front door. He made it a point to learn everyone's name and greeted them by name each Sunday. Bob is survived by his wife of 49 years, Karen and their children; Colby Hausmann and his partner, Julie Peng; Brie Hong and her husband, Daniel and Cooper Hausmann and his wife, Megan. He is also survived by two grandchildren; Isabelle and Jacob and a brother, Joseph Hausmann. He was predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Adelaide Hausmann and a son, Ryan. Friends will be received on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com, 257 Godwin Avenue, Wyckoff, NJ 07481. A Funeral Service will follow at 12:30 pm at the Funeral Home. The interment will take place at Laurel Grove Memorial Cemetery in Totowa, NJ. As an expression of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, donations in Bob's memory may be made to the Ridgefield Baptist Church, 325 Danbury Road, Ridgefield, CT 06877.