Robert S. Scherer
1924 - 2020
Robert S. Scherer

Port Orange, Florida - 95, passed away peacefully at home on April 29, 2020. Robert is survived by his wife of 67 years, Laurie, son William Ward (Pt. Orange, FL), daughter Sally Winter (Canton, GA), and their four grandchildren. Share a memory of Robert or send condolences to the family by signing the online guestbook at www.vanemburgh.com.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020.
