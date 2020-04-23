Resources
Robert S. Schwartz

Robert S. Schwartz Obituary
Robert S. Schwartz

Hackensack - Robert S. Schwartz, 62 years of age, of Hackensack, NJ, died on April 16, 2020, of Covid related Illness.

Rob created Evergreen Landscaping as a teenager. For more than 45 years he grew and expanded his business. His love of nature and the outdoors leaves a legacy of beauty.

Rob was predeceased by his parents Ethel Strick Schwartz and Eugene Schwartz.

He is survived by his brother Steven Schwartz and his wife Janine, niece Elizabeth Schwartz: sister Laura Schwartz and her husband Joshua Rosenblatt, niece Melanie Rosenblatt and nephew Jackson Rosenblatt; Millie Gonzalez and her sons Melo and Saivon, and many lifelong friends.
