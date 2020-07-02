Robert Schiele, Jr.



Cape Coral, FL - Schiele, Robert H. Jr, age 56 of Cape Coral, FL at rest in Delaware on June 22, 2020. Beloved husband of Linda (nee Allen) Schiele. Dear son of the late Robert H. Schiele, Sr. and the late Angelina (nee Calderone) Schiele. Loving father of Jessica Schiele, Rebecca Schiele, Robert Schiele III, and Joshua Schiele. Loving Step-father of Christopher Hannah and Thomas Hannah. Dear grandfather of Theo Hannah. Brother of Deborah Grasso and her husband, Mario, Cynthia Sylvester and her husband, Michael and the late Edward Schiele. Son-in-law of Vivian Allen. He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and cousins. His personality walked into any room before he even got there followed by his sense of humor and smile. He loved his childhood sweetheart Linda with all his heart and lived life to the fullest helping anyone he could. He passed with his beloved yorkie Joey. Proud career consisted serving as an Essex County Sheriff's Officer, avid mechanic and teacher of the same. He loved the salt life and could often be found boating with family and friends, fishing, and riding his Harley. Bobby had a big heart, and was always welcoming to all. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral service at the Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd, Totowa, on Tuesday at 12:00 PM. Interment to follow at Laurel Grove Cemetery, Totowa. Friends may visit Monday 4:00 - 8:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, everyone grab a glass of your favorite beverage (could be milk or juice) and give "A toast to UNCLE ROBBIE!!!"









