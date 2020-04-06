|
Robert Shepard Moir
Riverdale - Robert Shepard Moir, 91, of Riverdale passed away Friday, April 3 due to complications from COVID-19. Bob wasn't just another statistic; he was a caring, giving man who was loved by everyone who knew him.
Bob was born in New Rochelle, NY on September 11, 1928 to George and Agnes Lindsay Moir. He was the youngest of 5. Even as a child he was a hard worker, getting a job delivering laundry by bicycle at the age of 8. It was the depression and he lived in a city. He did not know how to ride a bicycle. This was the start of Bob learning how to do things quickly. He held many jobs in his youth including working on a farm in far upstate NY, working in a machine shop, and was employed by the City of New Rochelle Parks Department where he climbed trees and cut branches in the summer and was a skate guard at the pond in the winter.
In 1944, at the age of 16, he signed up for the Marine Corps. When his mother found out, she marched him back down and said that he was only 16 and she wouldn't sign the papers until he graduated from high school. He graduated from Albert Leonard Technical High School in New Rochelle and promptly joined the Marines and graduated from boot camp at Parris Island. Due to his ability to fix anything, he was assigned to the motor pool staying stateside in Camp Pendleton, California. He was awarded the WWII Victory medal, the National Defense Service medal, and a Good Conduct medal. After 4 years, he was discharged attaining the rank of Corporal. Apparently military life appealed to him because he signed up for a stint in the Air Force next. He was assigned to Craig Air Force Base in Selma, Alabama as a Flight Mechanic where he was able to travel all over the United States. He was discharged as a Staff Sergeant in 1954.
He went back to New Rochelle and attended what he always referred to as Traffic School in New York City. Here he learned the logistics of shipping and transportation of goods and upon graduation was hired by American Cyanamid in their New York City headquarters in Rockefeller Center, commuting by train everyday from New Rochelle. On that train he met his future wife Sally who also lived in New Rochelle. They married in 1958 and settled in New Rochelle where their daughter Katherine was born a year later. American Cyanamid moved their headquarters to Wayne, New Jersey so the little family made their way across the Hudson River and found a nice little house in Pompton Lakes, NJ. Their son Bobby arrived 2 years later. Unfortunately, they divorced after 22 years but remained friendly, because that's just the way he was. During his children's youth, he coached the 8-9 year old group in PLYO football continuing even after Bobby was not 8 or 9, and he coached Little League Baseball. He was also an active member of the PLHS Band Parents Association. He also had belonged to the Pompton Lakes Lodge #88 Free and Accepted Masons. Bob was a great dad and participated in his children's lives as much as they would let him!
In 1983, he met the love of his life, Blanche Hollick and he moved to Riverdale. Blanche shared his love of travel and shopping and they travelled and shopped all over Europe and the eastern US. They especially loved Cape Cod and the Christmas Tree Shops and the outlet stores in Fall River, Massachusetts. Bob retired from American Cyanamid in 1986 as a Logistics Manager in charge of the transportation of hazardous materials.
Bob and Blanche belonged to the Pompton Lakes Elks Lodge #1895. You could often find him in the lobby at ShopRite selling chances for whatever prize they were raffling off at the time or out on the dance floor during parties at the Elks. He was a great dancer! Bob also belonged to the Marine Corps League Lakeland Detachment 744 and enjoyed working with their Toys for Tots program, visiting the "old guys" at the Veterans' Home in Paramus, and speaking at the Memorial Day ceremony at the Veterans Memorial Park in Pompton Lakes. In addition to serving others through these groups, Bob also belonged to the Wanaque Seniors and Ringwood Seniors groups for fun and could often be found on a bus going on the many trips they offered. He was also a member of the Patriots lunch club which consisted of a group of his buddies who wore their red shirts and went to lunch once a month. His favorite was Bonniello's.
Bob was an accomplished woodworker and carver. He crafted half a dozen grandfather clocks for family members. He was very proud of his Scottish heritage, hailing from Clan Lindsay and Clan Gordon. He was a hockey fan following the Philadelphia Flyers. He loved big band and swing music and could often be found listening to Benny Goodman and Tommy Dorsey. He loved dogs and held a dear spot for Sandy, his first dog, and loved his current pup, Snowball (aka Tootie) with all his heart.
He is survived by his daughter, Katherine Hill (Alan) of North Kingstown, Rhode Island. Survived by grandchildren Kyla Hill of Richmond, Rhode Island, Aaron Moir (Amber) of Boardman, Ohio, Jon Moir of Erie, Pennsylvania, and Lindsay Krouse (Caleb) also of Erie. He is also survived by great grandchildren Xydias, Haven, Oceanus, Isaac, and Isla, and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by Blanche's sons Greg, Tim, and Jeff Hollick and their families who from the start made him a part of their family without reservation.
Besides his parents, he is predeceased by his son Robert, who died on October 23, 2018, his sister Elizabeth McFall and brothers George, Jimmy, and Doug.
Donations in his memory can be made to the St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center in Madison at sthuberts.org.
Semper Fi, Bob!