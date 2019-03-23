Services
Kamienski Funeral Home
106 Locust Avenue
Wallington, NJ 07057
(973) 779-1967
Funeral
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
9:00 AM
Kamienski Funeral Home
106 Locust Avenue
Wallington, NJ 07057
View Map
Service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Most Sacred Heart of Jesus R.C. Church
Wallington, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Skok
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Skok


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert Skok Obituary
Robert Skok

Rockaway - Robert Victor Skok, 72, of Rockaway, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Born in Jersey City, Bob lived in Wallington and Bergenfield before recently moving to Rockaway. He was an Engineer for BAE Systems in Wayne for over 20 years. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps serving in Vietnam, and was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus in Dumont and was a Past Exalted Ruler of the Bergenfield Elks Club, and was a parishioner of Our Lady of Victory in Harrington Park. Bob is the devoted father of Amy Skok of Allendale and Stephanie Spivey, and her husband Matthew, of Rockaway, and loving son of the late Victor J. and Sally (nee Waliszewski) Skok. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral Monday, 9:00 AM, at the Kamienski Funeral Home, 106 Locust Avenue, Wallington, and 10:00 AM at the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus R.C. Church in Wallington. Entombment Holy Cross Chapel Mausoleum, North Arlington. Visiting Sunday 2-6 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial Donations to the , 20 Mercer Street, Hackensack, NJ 07601, or the Special Olympics of New Jersey, 1 Eunice Kennedy Shriver Way, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648, in memory of Robert Victor Skok, would be appreciated. Visit kamienskifuneralhomes.com
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now