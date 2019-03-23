|
Robert Skok
Rockaway - Robert Victor Skok, 72, of Rockaway, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Born in Jersey City, Bob lived in Wallington and Bergenfield before recently moving to Rockaway. He was an Engineer for BAE Systems in Wayne for over 20 years. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps serving in Vietnam, and was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus in Dumont and was a Past Exalted Ruler of the Bergenfield Elks Club, and was a parishioner of Our Lady of Victory in Harrington Park. Bob is the devoted father of Amy Skok of Allendale and Stephanie Spivey, and her husband Matthew, of Rockaway, and loving son of the late Victor J. and Sally (nee Waliszewski) Skok. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral Monday, 9:00 AM, at the Kamienski Funeral Home, 106 Locust Avenue, Wallington, and 10:00 AM at the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus R.C. Church in Wallington. Entombment Holy Cross Chapel Mausoleum, North Arlington. Visiting Sunday 2-6 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial Donations to the , 20 Mercer Street, Hackensack, NJ 07601, or the Special Olympics of New Jersey, 1 Eunice Kennedy Shriver Way, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648, in memory of Robert Victor Skok, would be appreciated. Visit kamienskifuneralhomes.com