Robert Stephen Moraff
Robert Stephen Moraff of Wayne, New Jersey.
12/20/42-9/2/2020. Born in Paterson, New Jersey. Son of Richard J. Moraff and Frances (nee Mittleman) Moraff.
Graduate of American Law University, Washinton, DC.
Wayne Township Attorney from 1968-78.
Affiliated with firms in Passaic and Essex County
Last affiliation: Of counsel with Foster & Mazzie LLC, Totowa, New Jersey.
Husband for the past 48 years to beloved wife, Mary Ann (nee Scott) Moraff of Wayne, N.J and father to his greatest accomplishment, Jason Francis Moraff of Encinitas, California. Also survived by beloved daughter-in-law Dr. Joanna Jacobus, cherished granddaughter, Emma Adley Moraff and grandson Owen Jay Moraff.
Sister Barbara Moraff of Vermont and niece Alesia Alonso of California.
As fierce as he was a trial attorney and negotiator for many years, his heart was always incredibly tender toward his many canines. He also enjoyed spending time on the golf course, fishing and with his many friends at the Metropolitan Cigar Club of Fairfield, New Jersey.
He was grateful to our military for their unselfish dedication to our homeland, America.
Bob so enjoyed entertaining his family, friends and acquaintances with his clever wit which he will always be fondly remembered for and deeply missed.
Due to Covid-19, services will take place at a later date in California
In memory of Bob, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 267 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tennessee (www.stjude.org
)
Or Wounded Warriors
Project (855-448-3997) (support.woundedwarriorproject.org
)