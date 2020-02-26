|
|
Robert Sullivan
Park Ridge - Robert Sullivan of Park Ridge, NJ passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at the age of 64. Beloved husband of Evelyn (nee Wagner) for 36 years. Devoted father of Derek Sullivan and Katerina Dermos and her husband Vasilios. Loving brother of Tim, John and Bill Sullivan. Dear brother-in-law of Linda, Caroline and Nina. Cherished Uncle Bobby of many nieces and nephews. Also survived by many loving relatives and friends. Bobby was a Pipefitter for Local 274 for 37 years. He had a big personality, was the life of the party and always knew how to make everyone laugh. He would greet everyone with "Bob Sullivan (extended hand) damn glad to meet you!". Funeral Service at 10 AM on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the Robert Spearing Funeral Home, Inc., 155 Kinderkamack Road, Park Ridge, NJ. rsfhi.com followed by interment in George-Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ. Visitation 2-4 PM and 7-9 PM on Friday, February 28, 2020,