Robert T. Terry
Robert T. Terry

Terry, Robert T., 88, of Clifton passed away on October 16, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Catherine (Colangelo) Terry. Dear father of Robert Terry of Clifton and Nancy Angell of Edison. Grandfather of Courtney Terry, Thomas J. Angell II, Lisa Angell & the late Kyle Terry. Brother of the late William& George Terry.

Mr. Terry was a Teamster Truck Driver for local #560 of Union City for 40 years, subsequently he worked as a custodian for the Clifton Public School system for 7 years. He was an army veteran of the Korean Conflict and a parishioner of St. Andrew the Apostle RC Church in Clifton. Mr. Terry was also a member of the Hopatcong Elks Lodge # 742.

Funeral Mass Thursday 10 AM at St. Andrew the Apostle RC Church. Cremation private. Arrangements by Marrocco Memorial Chapel - 470 Colfax Avenue, Clifton. www.marroccos.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
