|
|
Robert Theodore Trehou
Hackensack - Robert Theodore Trehou, 80 years old, passed away unexpectedly at The Valley Hospital, Ridgewood, NJ on Monday, March 23, 2020. Born to Theodore and Ethel Trehou in Hackensack, NJ, he was raised in Wood Ridge, NJ and moved to Hackensack, NJ 50 years ago.
Robert worked as a warehouse manager for the North Jersey Friendship House in Hackensack, NJ for many years. Robert was a true dedicated worker and enjoyed listening to classical music.
Robert is the dear brother of Dorothy Ludwig of Highland Lakes, NJ. Cherished uncle of Gregory Ludwig of Highland Lakes, NJ and Patricia Ludwig of New York City, NY.
Due to government restrictions, private burial services at Glenwood Cemetery are under the direction of Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94, Vernon, NJ. A Celebration of Robert's Life will be scheduled for a later date. Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 11454, Alexandria, VA 22312 would be greatly appreciated. Information and condolences can be found at www.fergusonvernonfuneralhome.com