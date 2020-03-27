Services
Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home
1 Vanderhoof Court
Vernon, NJ 07462
(973) 827-6600
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Trehou
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Theodore Trehou

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Theodore Trehou Obituary
Robert Theodore Trehou

Hackensack - Robert Theodore Trehou, 80 years old, passed away unexpectedly at The Valley Hospital, Ridgewood, NJ on Monday, March 23, 2020. Born to Theodore and Ethel Trehou in Hackensack, NJ, he was raised in Wood Ridge, NJ and moved to Hackensack, NJ 50 years ago.

Robert worked as a warehouse manager for the North Jersey Friendship House in Hackensack, NJ for many years. Robert was a true dedicated worker and enjoyed listening to classical music.

Robert is the dear brother of Dorothy Ludwig of Highland Lakes, NJ. Cherished uncle of Gregory Ludwig of Highland Lakes, NJ and Patricia Ludwig of New York City, NY.

Due to government restrictions, private burial services at Glenwood Cemetery are under the direction of Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94, Vernon, NJ. A Celebration of Robert's Life will be scheduled for a later date. Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 11454, Alexandria, VA 22312 would be greatly appreciated. Information and condolences can be found at www.fergusonvernonfuneralhome.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -