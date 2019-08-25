Services
R.J. Fahy Funeral Home
116 N Broad Street
Norwich, NY 13815
(607) 334-8833
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of Saint Elizabeth
700 Wyckoff Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ
View Map
Robert Thomas Hansen

Robert Thomas Hansen Obituary
Robert Thomas Hansen

Norwich, NY - Robert Thomas Hansen, age 78, peacefully passed away July 28, 2019. Born and raised in Jersey City, NJ, Bob found joy in working on cars and raising pigeons with his brothers, as well as playing billiards and chess. In 1961, he married Margaret Grasso. Five years later they moved to Little Ferry, and purchased their first home where they raised their two children. Bob worked for Town Engineering as an air conditioning/heating and refrigeration man. After an amicable divorce in 1988, Bob moved to Oxford, NY. There he built his own home and would later meet and marry Adrienne Mullins. Bob loved to fix things and was always happy to help those in need. He was an active man who always wore a smile. He loved his family, the Yankees, cooking and his pets, Milo, Chopper and Toby. Bob is survived by his wife Adrienne, her daughter Adelia, and her two children, Casondra and Cameron. Surviving is his first wife Margaret Hansen Fincke and their children Bobby Hansen Jr. and wife Kim, Doreen and husband Frank Mariani; grandchildren Brianna, Frank, and Steven Mariani, Taylor and husband Alex Johnson, Samantha and husband Connor Haley; Great-grandchild Levi Johnson; Brothers Joseph Hansen and wife Annie, Henry Hansen and significant other Katie, Richard Hansen. Bob is predeceased by his parents Genevieve and Arthur Hansen; Sisters Florence, Dorothy, and Adele; Brother John Hansen. A memorial mass will be held Saturday August 31, 2019 at 11am Church of Saint Elizabeth, 700 Wyckoff Avenue, Wyckoff, NJ
