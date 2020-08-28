Robert "Robbie" Thomas Stevens
Paterson - Robert "Robbie" Thomas Stevens, 37, of Paterson, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Saturday, August 22, 2020. Robert worked for Celgene as a IT Consultant. He was a member of the DePaul Catholic High School Class of 2000 and earned a Bachelor Degree from Rutgers University in 2010. Outside of his IT work, he was the co-founder of Panda-monium where he organized events for the music he loved and produced. He was known to his friends as Robdawg.
Loving son of Robert W. Stevens and the late Jacqueline (nee Tinnerello) (2020). Beloved nephew of Michael Stevens. Treasured grandson of Robert B. and Marianne Stevens. He leaves behind many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Due to Covid-19 there will be no immediate services. A memorial will be held at a later date.
To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com