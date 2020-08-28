1/
Robert Thomas "Robbie" Stevens
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert "Robbie" Thomas Stevens

Paterson - Robert "Robbie" Thomas Stevens, 37, of Paterson, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Saturday, August 22, 2020. Robert worked for Celgene as a IT Consultant. He was a member of the DePaul Catholic High School Class of 2000 and earned a Bachelor Degree from Rutgers University in 2010. Outside of his IT work, he was the co-founder of Panda-monium where he organized events for the music he loved and produced. He was known to his friends as Robdawg.

Loving son of Robert W. Stevens and the late Jacqueline (nee Tinnerello) (2020). Beloved nephew of Michael Stevens. Treasured grandson of Robert B. and Marianne Stevens. He leaves behind many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Due to Covid-19 there will be no immediate services. A memorial will be held at a later date.

To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
(201) 843-3100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Vander Plaat Memorial Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved