|
|
Robert V. Rodriguez
Nutley - Loving Husband, Father, and Grandfather
Robert V. Rodriguez, "Uncle Bob" to all, 77, of Nutley passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019. Born in Jersey City to the late Rafael and Lena (Luciani) Rodriguez (originally of Hoboken), he was raised in Wood-Ridge and attended Assumption School and Wood-Ridge High School, he attended Farleigh Dickenson University for two years. His sense of fun and joy from an early age ensured that wherever he went, he made friends who became family.
Because of his friendship with Joe and Armand Rossi, he met the love of his life, Lorraine, their younger sister. The two married in 1964, and the Rossi and Rodriguez clans were united as so much more than in-laws. They lived in Ridgefield before moving to Nutley 49 years ago.
Robert began two careers very early in life. He started as a teller at Oritani Savings and Loan in Ridgefield at 18, and worked his way up to be a senior Branch Manager, Assistant Secretary/Assistant Treasurer, spending over 40 years of service there. He recently retired from the Township of Nutley Tax Assessor's office after 15 years. Bob loved music; it was his calling. He began playing drums and singing as a teenager and soon began playing professionally. He joined the Jimmy Foss Quartet, and eventually struck out on his own, playing in The Bobby Rodd Quartet/Trio, then duos with keyboard and drums. Bob played weddings, reunions, New Years and more, including Italian festivals in the Catskills, and was a showman par excellence.
The beloved husband of Lorraine (Rossi) Rodriguez, he is survived by his loving daughter, Tina, her wife Cindy, and granddaughter Gemma, his devoted son, Vincent, and grandsons, Nicolas and Benjamin, his brother Donald and sister-in-law Irene, and his many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, and all in the extended Rossi/Rodriguez family. He believed in kindness to all and laughter and music in your heart. He will be very dearly missed by so many.
The funeral will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. from the S.W. Brown & Son Funeral Home, (www.swbrownandson.com), 267 Centre St., Nutley.
Visitors will be received at the funeral home on Tuesday from 4-9 p.m.
The cremation will be held privately.
Donations may be made in Robert's honor to CTC Academy Oakland Campus, Irving Elementary School PIC in Bozeman, MT, or a donation to a cancer charity or other of your choice. Please see the funeral home website for the hyperlink.