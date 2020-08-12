Robert (Bob) Van Ostenbridge
Mahwah - Robert (Bob) Van Ostenbridge, 84, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at his home with family by his side. Bob is survived by his wife of 55 years, Doris, and his three sons - Robert A. and his wife Andrea, Mark and his wife Sharon, and Eric and his wife Francie. He was adored by his six grandchildren, John, Paige, Ryan, Drew, Molly and Alex. His return love for them was beyond measure. Bob was predeceased by his mother, Josephine, his father, Martin, and his brother, Howard. He was born and raised in Glen Rock and lived there for almost 70 years before moving to Mahwah 14 years ago. Bob graduated from Lehigh University and served in the Army from 1958 to 1960. He was a true selfless giver highlighted by his devotion to Glen Rock Community Church (Elder, Treasurer, Caretaker of the Memorial Garden), and served 22 years as a volunteer at Valley Hospital. Bob's professional career spanned 36 years at the Home Office of Prudential Insurance. Visiting will be at the Community Church of Glen Rock, 354 Rock Rd on Thursday, August 20th from 2 to 5 PM with a Memorial Service at 4 PM. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Community Church of Glen Rock or to the Culver Lake Watershed, www.culverlakefoundation.org
