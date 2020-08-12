1/
Robert (Bob) VanOstenbridge
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert (Bob) Van Ostenbridge

Mahwah - Robert (Bob) Van Ostenbridge, 84, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at his home with family by his side. Bob is survived by his wife of 55 years, Doris, and his three sons - Robert A. and his wife Andrea, Mark and his wife Sharon, and Eric and his wife Francie. He was adored by his six grandchildren, John, Paige, Ryan, Drew, Molly and Alex. His return love for them was beyond measure. Bob was predeceased by his mother, Josephine, his father, Martin, and his brother, Howard. He was born and raised in Glen Rock and lived there for almost 70 years before moving to Mahwah 14 years ago. Bob graduated from Lehigh University and served in the Army from 1958 to 1960. He was a true selfless giver highlighted by his devotion to Glen Rock Community Church (Elder, Treasurer, Caretaker of the Memorial Garden), and served 22 years as a volunteer at Valley Hospital. Bob's professional career spanned 36 years at the Home Office of Prudential Insurance. Visiting will be at the Community Church of Glen Rock, 354 Rock Rd on Thursday, August 20th from 2 to 5 PM with a Memorial Service at 4 PM. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Community Church of Glen Rock or to the Culver Lake Watershed, www.culverlakefoundation.org. Full obituary can be viewed at Vander Plaat Funeral Home, Wyckoff, NJ (vpfh.com).




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Aug. 12 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Community Church of Glen Rock
Send Flowers
AUG
20
Memorial service
04:00 PM
Community Church of Glen Rock
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
(201) 891-3400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Vander Plaat Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved