Robert Vincent Coe



New Oxford, PA - Robert Vincent Coe, 67, born on November 19, 1952 passed away on August 18, 2020 at his home in New Oxford, Pennsylvania.



Born in Bayonne, New Jersey, he was the son of the late Donald Coe Sr. and Dorothy Coe (Lange). He graduated from Bergen County Technical High School. He was a proud, decorated United States Air Force Veteran having served in the Vietnam War. He was employed for many years as a waste water treatment operator, and more recently a child care provider and foster parent.



He was a member of the VFW. He enjoyed his children and grandchildren, his cat Jake, history, social media, old movies, and all types of music. He was also a lifelong New York Giants fan.



He is survived by his siblings; Donald Coe Jr., Michael Coe (Diane), Jeffrey Coe (Jeanne), and Robin Coe, children; David Coe, Jennifer Chafin (Andrew), Leon Coe, Laiaunya Coe, Ayana Coe, and Qwornell Coe, grandchildren; Joshua, Caleb, Drew, Audrey, Tay'anna, King, and Montay, Jr., and many Aunts, Uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.



A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations can be made to the VFW.









