|
|
Robert W. Allan
Spring Lake Heights - Robert W. Allan, 89, of Spring Lake Heights, N.J., passed away at his home on Saturday, February 9, 2019.
Bob was born and raised in Manhattan and attended Yorkville High School before joining the Merchant Marine in 1946. Soon afterward he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, where he was a member of the original crew of the USS Coral Sea, an aircraft carrier on which he served as an aviation mechanic. His service provided some of his favorite memories and cherished photos of him as a young man.
Bob left the Navy in 1950 and began his career with S.B Thomas as a baker's helper. Within 5 years, he was promoted to Foreman and eventually rose to the position of Plant Manager of the N.J. facility. He retired from Thomas' as their Purchasing Manager. After that Bob worked for several area food manufacturers, including Drake's Bakery and Dutch Mill Donuts.
Well known for his wonderful sense of humor and love of a good joke, Bob was also an avid reader and long-time card player… whether it be friendly poker games at a family party or weekly "Ace 2 Ace" matches in his home. One of his favorite pastimes was cheering for the N.Y. Yankees. He was also a fan of playing slot machines, which led to many memorable trips to Atlantic City and one unforgettable trip to Las Vegas.
Throughout his life, Bob worked hard and always made time for his family. In the early years, he helped Mom around the house, planned local family vacations, played ball with his boys, took his girls shopping and drove everyone anywhere they ever needed or wanted to be. Later on, "Pop" especially enjoyed going to the beach and the boardwalk with his grandchildren.
Bob was predeceased by his beloved wife of 65 years, Dorothy, just 12 days earlier. He was also predeceased by his parents, Ellen and Walter Allan, and his siblings Arthur Gorman, Louise Gorman Holmes and John Allan. He is survived by his children and their spouses, Lillian and Paul Pugliese of Sarasota, FL., Roberta and Tom Butler of Wall, NJ, Walter and Cheryl Allan of Lantana, FL, and William and Eileen Allan of Riverdale, NJ. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Brian O'Gibney, Paul (Julia) Pugliese, William, Danielle and Lauren Allan and a great-grandson, Theodore Pugliese, who he happily welcomed to the family this past summer. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Connie Saddlier as well as many nephews, nieces and extended family and friends.
A Funeral Mass for Bob will be celebrated at St. Mary's Church, Pompton Lakes NJ, on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at 11 AM. Committal, with Navy honors, will follow at Pompton Reformed Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Keith Sisco, Jr. and George Sisco Trust, c/o Donna Colella, 173 Pine Street, Pompton Lakes, NJ 07742 would be appreciated. Condolences may be sent via www.obrienfuneralhome.com.