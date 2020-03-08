|
Robert W. Chiodo
Lodi - Robert W. Chiodo, 71, a lifelong resident of Lodi, passed away on March 7, 2020. Before retiring he was a buyer for Grand Union. Bob was a member and past president of the Lodi Oldtimers Association, and a Little League and Babe Ruth coach for over fifty years. He was also a member of the Lodi Moose Lodge 1971, and Board 33 basketball referee organization. Bob served on the Lodi Board of Education and was formerly on the Board of Directors of the Lodi Boys and Girls Club where he was also "Man of the Year". He was an avid bingo player and a huge NY sports fan. Predeceased by his beloved parents Robert J. Chiodo and Mary (nee Smagalski), and dear brother Michael Chiodo. He is survived by his sister-in-law Barbara Chiodo; his nephew Kevin Chiodo and wife Jennifer; his niece Kim DeLanzo and husband Joseph; great-nieces Breanna and Sophia; great-nephews Joseph and Andrew; and many cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral on Wednesday 8:30 AM at Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main St., Lodi then to St. Joseph R.C. Church for a 9:30 AM Funeral Mass. Interment St. Nicholas Cemetery, Lodi. Visitation Tuesday 4:00-8:00 PM. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 Directions/condolences www.santangelofuneralhome.com