Robert W. Ferrandiz II
Cheshire, CT - Robert W. Ferrandiz II, age 91, of Cheshire, Connecticut quietly slipped into the arms of Jesus, his Lord and Savior on Thurs., June 27, 2019. He was the devoted husband of Judith L. (Anderson) Ferrandiz. Robert was born on Aug. 17, 1927 in Brooklyn, NY, son of the late Francis B. and Harriet (Wells) Ferrandiz.
He served his country with honor and pride in the US Army Air Force during WWII. Robert worked as an Editor and Manager with Prentice-Hall, Inc. in NY and NJ for 35 years until his retirement in 1989. Robert was very active with the Elim Park Baptist Home in Cheshire CT. He and his wife, Judith moved there in 2006 and became an integral part of the Elim Park Place Community.
He is the beloved father of Louise Miller and her husband, Rusty of Westwood, NJ; and is also survived by his cherished grandchildren, Alan Robert Miller and Martyne Louise Miller.
A Memorial Services will be held on July 27, 2019 at 1 PM in Nelson Hall at Elim Park. The burial will be private at the convenience of his family. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Resident Benevolent Fund or to the Mary Melby Fund, both at Elim Park, 140 Cook Hill Road, Cheshire, CT 06410. The Alderson-Ford Funeral Home of Cheshire has been entrusted with his care. To leave online condolences for Robert's family, please visit www.fordfh.com