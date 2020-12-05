Robert W. Knaack, Jr.
Norwood, NJ - Robert W. Knaack, Jr., 78, of Norwood, NJ, passed away on Saturday, December 5, 2020. Beloved husband of Marie Knaack. Devoted father of Christine Neglia and her husband Mike, Robert W. Knaack, III and his wife Christine, Vicki Urban and her husband John. Dear brother of Johanna, Christine and Richard. He is also survived by 8 loving grandchildren. The family will receive their relatives and friends at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ on Tuesday, December 8 from 4-8PM. The Funeral Mass celebrating Robert's life and faith will be held at St. Mary R.C. Church, Dumont, NJ on Wednesday, December 9 at 11AM. Becker-funeralhome.com