1/
Robert W. Knaack Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert W. Knaack, Jr.

Norwood, NJ - Robert W. Knaack, Jr., 78, of Norwood, NJ, passed away on Saturday, December 5, 2020. Beloved husband of Marie Knaack. Devoted father of Christine Neglia and her husband Mike, Robert W. Knaack, III and his wife Christine, Vicki Urban and her husband John. Dear brother of Johanna, Christine and Richard. He is also survived by 8 loving grandchildren. The family will receive their relatives and friends at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ on Tuesday, December 8 from 4-8PM. The Funeral Mass celebrating Robert's life and faith will be held at St. Mary R.C. Church, Dumont, NJ on Wednesday, December 9 at 11AM. Becker-funeralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
8
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Becker Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
9
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Mary R.C. Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
2016640292
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Becker Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved