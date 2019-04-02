|
Robert W. Lowery, Jr.
Elmwood Park - Robert W. Lowery, Jr., 60, of Elmwood Park, formerly of Bergenfield, on March 30, 2019. He was a supervisor and safety director for J.P. Patti Company in Saddle Brook. Robert was a youth baseball and basketball coach in Elmwood Park, a referee and umpire for local high school sports, and a parishioner of St. Leo's R.C. Church in Elmwood Park. Predeceased by his parents Robert, Sr. and Loretta. Beloved husband of Marilou (nee Volpe). Devoted father of Melissa Brunetti and late husband Richard, Patrick Lowery and wife Pamela, Scott Lowery and wife Janemarie, and the late Caitlin Lowery. Loving grandfather of Adriana, Madison, and Charlie. Dear brother of Nancy Murray and husband Randy, Raymond Lowery, Lynn Boylan and husband Thomas, the late Thomas Lowery and wife Kim, the late William Lowery and wife Theresa and sister in-law of Traci Volpe. Cherished son-in law of Joseph and Allie Nield and Charles and Mary Volpe. Caring aunt and uncle of many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral on Thursday 9:30 AM at Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main St., Lodi then to St. Leo's R.C. Church for a 10:30 AM Funeral Mass. Private cremation to follow. Visitation Wednesday 4:00-8:00 PM. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to CHD Coalition, 45 Carey Ave, Suite 250, #1, Butler 07405 Directions/Condolences at www.santangelofuneralhome.com