Robert "Butch" Wagner

Robert "Butch" Wagner Obituary
Robert "Butch" Wagner

Waldwick - Robert P. Wagner "Butch" passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 17, 2019 at the age of 79. He was born and raised in Waldwick, NJ and remained a lifelong resident. He proudly served in the U.S. Army. Before retiring, Butch owned and operated R. Wagner & Sons in Waldwick. He was also a custodian at Crescent Elementary School in Waldwick. He loved his dog Daisy, fishing, boating, vacationing at Lake Ontario and attending the NJ seafood festival. Butch enjoyed riding his Harley and "The Morning Coffee Clutch" with his good friends. Robert is predeceased by his wife Beverly J. Wagner in 2008 and his sister Doris Wagner. He is survived by his four cherished children: Robin Monsees, Sherry Wagner, Robert Wagner, his wife Molly; Alan Wagner and his wife Tracy; nine grandchildren: Kristen, Leanne, Lauren, Kyle, Kate, Olivia, Paige, Mia and Jenna; a great grandson Sammie and a sister Edna Kelly. Receiving of Friends will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 from 5:00 - 7:30 p.m. at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, (vpfh.com), 257 Godwin Ave., Wyckoff with a Memorial Service commencing at 7:30 p.m. Contribution's in Robert's memory may be made to the / , P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005.
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
