Robert White
Lakewood - Robert White on January 10, 2020 of Lakewood, N.J., previously of Cliffside Park, N.J., age 80. Robert was born on July 19, 1939 in Jersey City, N.J. and was a United States Army Veteran of the Korean War. He was the Assistant Superintendant for the Cliffside Park D.P.W. Robert was also a Special Police Officer in Cliffside Park,
a Volunteer Firefighter in Cliffside Park, and a member of the Board of Emergency Management in Cliffside Park. Robert dedicated his life to Cliffside Park.
Beloved husband of 59 years to Helen (nee) Horvath.
Devoted father to Connie Munier and her husband Paul and Michele Lynam and her husband Chris. Adored grandfather to Nicole, Thomas, Luke, Quinn and Christina. Dear brother to James White and the late Lawrence White. Robert is predeceased by his parents James and Emma White. He is also survived by his step-mother Marie White.
Funeral from the A.K. Macagna Funeral Home on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 9:00am thence to Epiphany R.C. Church in Cliffside Park, N.J. where a Funeral Mass will be offered at 10:00am. Interment to follow at Fairview Cemetery in Fairview, N.J. The family will receive their friends Monday 4-8pm.
