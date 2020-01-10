Services
A.K. Macagna Funeral Home - Cliffside Park
495 Anderson Ave.
Cliffside Park, NJ 07010
(201) 945-7100
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert White

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert White Obituary
Robert White

Lakewood - Robert White on January 10, 2020 of Lakewood, N.J., previously of Cliffside Park, N.J., age 80. Robert was born on July 19, 1939 in Jersey City, N.J. and was a United States Army Veteran of the Korean War. He was the Assistant Superintendant for the Cliffside Park D.P.W. Robert was also a Special Police Officer in Cliffside Park,

a Volunteer Firefighter in Cliffside Park, and a member of the Board of Emergency Management in Cliffside Park. Robert dedicated his life to Cliffside Park.

Beloved husband of 59 years to Helen (nee) Horvath.

Devoted father to Connie Munier and her husband Paul and Michele Lynam and her husband Chris. Adored grandfather to Nicole, Thomas, Luke, Quinn and Christina. Dear brother to James White and the late Lawrence White. Robert is predeceased by his parents James and Emma White. He is also survived by his step-mother Marie White.

Funeral from the A.K. Macagna Funeral Home on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 9:00am thence to Epiphany R.C. Church in Cliffside Park, N.J. where a Funeral Mass will be offered at 10:00am. Interment to follow at Fairview Cemetery in Fairview, N.J. The family will receive their friends Monday 4-8pm.

www.akmacagnafuneralhome.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -