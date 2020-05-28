Robert William Hurley
Ringwood, NJ - Robert William Hurley, born on August 16, 1949 passed away unexpectedly at the age of 70 on May 26, 2020. Bob, as he was known by friends and family was an adventurous, active man who was passionate about the things he talked about. He discovered a love for flying in Kitty Hawk, NC when he first left the giant sand dunes weightless under the wings of a hang glider in the 1990s. If you knew Bob, you knew he loved to fly. Bob would also spend hours in car with his "sweetie" (wife Sue, who hated being called that) driving sometimes as far as Pennsylvania, just for breakfast. He had a loving heart and adored his grandchildren, frequenting their games and activities. He was proud of his kids and their families and he made that known. Bob grew up in Paramus, NJ and attended Bergen Tech in Hackensack, NJ. He served as a 2nd class Engineman for the United States Coast Guard, stationed in Governor's Island, NY for 4 years. He was a retired electrician for IBEW Local 164, having served 31 years. Bob was also an Electrical Sub Code Official for Cliffside Park, Fairview, and Edgewater for 20+ years and was actively handling plan review for Edgewater. He resided in Oakland, NJ for over 30 years before moving to Ringwood, NJ. Bob is survived by his wife, Sue of 48 years and son Michael, his wife Jill and Bob's grandsons, Ryan and Chase of Oakland, NJ and son John, his wife Gina and Bob's grandsons, Owen and Micky of Kinnelon, NJ. Due to the situation surrounding the Covid-19 Pandemic, a private wake will be held Friday at the Oakland Memorial Home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bob's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For condolences please visit oaklandmemorial.com
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 28 to May 29, 2020.