Robert William Kenter



Dumont - Robert William Kenter, age 86, of Dumont, NJ (formerly of the Bronx, NY), passed on November 18, 2020, after a brief illness. He was predeceased by Margaret "Rita" Kenter in 1994 and his parents, Herman and Anna (née Walsh) and his brother, Gerald. He and Rita raised four children; Margaret (Pegi) of Seattle, Washington, Mary Ellen Wymer (Vincent) of Bergenfield, Dr. Robert Kenter (Dr. Susan Kenter) of Norfolk, Virginia, and Christine Kenter of Ridgefield Park. "Papa Bob" will be missed by his grandchildren; Juliet Soukup (Michael), Alan Roy (Holly), Jessica Wymer, Vincent and Nicholas Wymer, and Brady Kenter, as well as great-grandsons, Josiah and Aaron Soukup.



When Bob and Margaret "Marge" married in 2000, they added Marge's four grown children; Joseph DeStefano, Marc (Jennifer) DeStefano, Diana DeStefano, and Margaret Heaton (Arthur), who warmly welcomed Bob. Over the years they added 11more grandchildren and 3 more great-grandchildren.



Bob loved the children on his crossing guard posts. He welcomed newcomers with his infamous Duck imitations, among his many other quips. He always had one on the tip of his tongue.



Bob was employed for many years by Kidder-Peabody, Inc., as Asst. Vice President of Operations before retiring, when he then took on a position as arbitrator for the NYSE and the NASDAQ. "Mr. Bob" then became a crossing guard for years for the Dumont Police Department and followed that with more years as a crossing guard with the Haworth Police Department until his passing. Bob was an active Eucharistic minister and parishioner of St. Mary's Church, Dumont, and a proud member of the Knights of Columbus, St. John's Council #1345, Dumont/Bergenfield.



There will be a Funeral Mass at St. Mary's Church, 280 Washington Ave., Dumont, on Saturday, November 28th, 11 AM.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dumont Volunteer Ambulance Corps, 108 Brook St., Dumont, or the St. Mary's Foodbank, 280 Washington Ave., Dumont.









