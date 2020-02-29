|
|
Robert Witten
Franklin Lakes - Robert Witten, "Rip", 88, of Franklin Lakes, went to be with his heavenly father on Friday, February 28, 2020 at his home in the presence of his family. Robert served in the Airforce from 1951 to 1955. He was a milkman in his younger years and then became a co-owner of Witten Brothers Trucking Company with his three brothers. He was a member of Cornerstone Christian Church where he ran Christian Service Brigade, served as a Deacon, was a Sunday school superintendent and led the college and career. In addition, he was very active in planning the Ramsey High School reunions year after year. He was a generous man and loved telling others about the Lord. He also loved to be the "Jokester" and gave a nickname to everyone he loved. Robert is survived by his wife Joan, his three sons Robert, James and his wife Nancy and Todd and his wife Rita and his daughter Tammy and her husband Aron Bassoff; his grandchildren: Robert, Chase and wife Cindy, Bethany, Matthew and wife Emily, Erik, Kaitleigh, Kristina, Kayla, and Drew, and his great grandchildren: Cael, Cassidy and Cambria. He is also survived by his sisters: Emma, Katherine and Virginia. He was predeceased by his brothers George, Ernest and Charles and his sister Lorraine. The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 pm on Thursday at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com, 257 Godwin Ave. Wyckoff, NJ. Funeral service will be 11:00am on Friday at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Wyckoff Reformed Church Cemetery.