Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
10:30 AM
Jersey City - Robert, 77, of Jersey City, passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019. Before retiring, Robert was a lawyer for many years, an author and a Fulbright scholar. Robert was an Army veteran who served our country proudly during Vietnam War.

Cherished brother of Glenda Rider. Adored uncle of Regina Rider, Nancy Rider and James Rider and great uncle of Rachel and Leah Matusewicz and Luca Rider.

Family will receive friends on Sunday March 10, 2019 from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus. Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 am on Monday March 11, 2019 at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, Paramus. Interment will follow at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus.

To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com
