Clifton - Robert Young of Clifton passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Friday, July 19, 2019, at the age of 93. Born on March 5, 1926 to Brinn and Margaret (Wagner) Young in Kingston Pa, he grew up in Nescopeck Pa, before moving to Clifton 70 years ago. Robert was a US Navy veteran who proudly served our country from 1943-1955. He was employed as a truck driver for Clifford B. Finkle Jr. Inc., in Clifton for over 20 years before retiring in 1988. Afterwards he worked at Chemical Leman Tank Lines in Carlstadt as a Tanker Truck Driver for 10 years. Robert was a member of the Teamsters Local 560 & 641. He was mechanically inclined and could fix practically anything. Robert also enjoyed riding his motorcycles and spending time with his family. He is predeceased by four brothers and three sisters. Robert is survived by his devoted wife of 64 years, the former Jean A. Marhelko; by his three daughters, Robin Bellafonte and husband Nick of Wayne, Wendy Young and husband Len Michielli of Basking Ridge, and Melanie Deuerlein of Stroudsburg Pa; by three grandchildren, Jestis Deuerlein and husband Eliott Waters, Nicholas Bellafonte, and Jenna Grannick and husband Ben; and by two adoring great-grandchildren, Josey and Sidney Waters. A Memorial Gathering will be held Saturday 10AM-12PM with a Celebration of Robert's Life commencing at 11:30AM. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to The Fisher House Foundation, 12300 Twinbrook Pkwy, Suite 410 Rockville, Maryland 20852. allwoodfuneralhome.com