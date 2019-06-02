|
|
Robert Zeliff
Teaneck - Robert Zeliff, 97, of North Carolina, died on May 28th. Born and raised in Hackensack, 'Bob' lived from 1946-1986 in Teaneck. He was an alumnus of Rutgers Univ., a distinguished WWII veteran, had a 35 year career at ITT Avionics, was active in church life and community affairs, and was a dedicated family man. He was predeceased by his brother Richard Zeliff in the 1990's and in 2018 by his wife of 75 years, Marjorie Zeliff. He leaves daughters Barbara Hoffmann, Susan Parisi, Claire Dempsey and their spouses; 6 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Cremation and Interment are private.