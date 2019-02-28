Services
Paramus - Roberta A. Stedtler (nee Price) 81, of Paramus formerly of River Edge passed away on Tuesday, February 26, 2019. Born in Teaneck to the late Marie and William E. Price, Sr. Roberta was a 1955 graduate of Holy Trinity High School in Hackensack. Before retiring, she was a payroll clerk for TruColor in Paramus. Roberta was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Paramus Volunteer Fire Department. Wife of the late Robert J. Stedtler, Sr. Devoted mother of Susan Stedtler and her companion Norman Hess, Robert J. Stedtler, Jr. and his wife Cheryl, Sharon Marsh and her husband Keith and Cheryl Laverty. Dear sister of Rita Handabaka, Patricia Eickman, Mary Ellen Cromer, Linda Sasser, William E. Price, Jr., Maureen Yowe and the late Thomas Price. Loving grandmother of Jennifer, Kelly, Jena, Nick, Sarah, Anna, Stephanie, Tyler, Corinne and Kimberly. Cherished great grandmother of three great grandchildren. Funeral from Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights on Saturday, March 2nd at 9 AM. Funeral Liturgy from Corpus Christi R.C. Church Hasbrouck Heights at 10 AM. Private cremation will follow. Visitation Friday, March 1st from 4-8 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the would be appreciated. CostaMemorialHome.com
