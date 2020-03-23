Resources
Roberta Abrams, supportive and loving wife of Michael Abrams. Devoted and loving mother to Seth Abrams, Gary and Jill Abrams, David and Nicole Abrams, and Laurie Weinberg.

Adored Nana Berta to Jesse and Sarah, Justin, Benjamin, Noah, Olivia, Jared and Amanda.

Beloved sister to Linda Gershon, Mark Abrams and Robbie and Pat Robbins.

Her family recognizes the strength and sacrifice that helped create the foundation of their family.

Roberta passed on March 15th at 74 years young.

You will be in our hearts and souls forever.
