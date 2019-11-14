Services
North Bergen - Roberta (Bobby) Ackerman, 92, passed away peacefully at home on November 10th, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband and soul mate, Sy Ackerman and two beloved children, Michael and Susan. She is survived by her son, Jim, his wife Nina, their children Sam and Natalie, her niece, Meghan Meyer and her brothers Hal, Stuart and their families. Bobby, as she was known by friends and family, graduated from NYU in 1947. She was a decorator and her company, Design Studio helped beautify homes across the tri-state area. She volunteered at Englewood Hospital for more than 16 years. She loved travel, classic movies, good books as well as trashy ones, crossword puzzles, ridiculously long phone calls, the New York Yankees and steak dinners at The River Palm. More than anything, she loved her cherished grandchildren. Her loved ones will always be blessed by her strength and love. Services were held privately.
