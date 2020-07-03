Roberta Grace Evans Carr
Ramsey - Roberta Grace Evans Carr, 90, of Ramsey, NJ passed away peacefully in the comfort of her own home on June 30, 2020. Most affectionately known as Berta, Bertie, Ma, and Nannie to those who loved her most, Roberta's vibrant presence filled every room she entered. Roberta taught those around her life's best lessons--love fiercely, carve your own path, sing loudly, laugh often, and don't take life too seriously.
Born on August 8, 1929 Roberta grew up in Pittsburg, Kansas the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robley D. Evans. She had three sisters, Jennibel Paul, Marylin Evans, and Doris Scroggins, with whom she often spent time in their father's grocery store attempting to stay out of trouble. Roberta went on to graduate from Kansas State Teachers College, where she discovered her love for teaching, marking the start of a fulfilling career.
Roberta met her husband and love of her life, Robert Joseph Carr, in Kansas as neighbors. The stories go that Robert would do his best to intimidate Roberta's dates before they fell in love, sparking a deep romance and friendship between the pair. The couple went on to marry on July 4, 1958 in an intimate gathering, surrounded by immediate friends. Together they built a loving home for their three boys, Peter (60), Robert (59), and Daniel (56).
Following the loss of her dear husband Robert in 1999, Roberta threw all of her attention into her family. Her infamous birthday serenades and belting of her own rendition of "Silver Bells" were highlights of the year. Berta cherished every moment she had with her three boys. To say she was adored by her grandchildren would be an understatement. They cherished times Nannie would come to visit and set in place "Nannie's Rules". Her story telling ability and easy humor often kept them entertained for hours, hanging on tight to her every word. Even on her final days, she would tell anyone who would listen about the love she held for her grandchildren. That mutual admiration will live on indefinitely.
Her quick wit, stubborn mind, and infectious laugh will be missed by many. She is survived by her three sons; Peter Joseph Carr, his wife Rose Marie Caldarone and their two children, Victoria Rose Laria and Britney Marie Zucchi of Mahwah, New Jersey; Robert Evans Carr, his wife Susan Moorse and their two children, Nathan Sean and Charlotte Hope of Ramsey, New Jersey; Daniel Shawn Carr, his wife Patricia Lodge Carr and their two children, Emily Lauren and Jennifer Rose of Richmond, Virginia.
Preceded in death by her husband, Bob, it brings her family immense comfort to know she is reunited with her one true love.
Arrangements were handled by Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, Ramsey, NJ. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com
