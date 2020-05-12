Roberta M. Pepitone
Clifton - Roberta M. (nee Fazio) Pepitone, loving wife and mother of three children, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at the age of 61.
Roberta was born July 14, 1958 in Montclair, New Jersey to Ron and Helen Fazio. She grew up in Little Falls and graduated from Passaic Valley High School in 1976.
Roberta pursued a career in the insurance field. On April 12, 1986 she married Robert S. Pepitone. They raised three children, Rob, Ryan and Elena.
Roberta's passion was Genealogy. She enjoyed doing puzzles, gardening and watching sports with her family. She was known for her quick wit and her kind and compassionate spirit.
Roberta was preceded in death by her mother, Helen. She is survived by her husband of 34 years, Bob; sons, Rob, Ryan and daughter Elena; her father Ronald Fazio, and sister Melanie Fazio Macri.
A private service will be held for the family on Thursday, May 14.
Donations in Roberta's memory are to be made to United Cerebral Palsy Assoc. at ucpofhudsoncounty.org
