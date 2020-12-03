1/
Roberta R. Marcus
Roberta R. Marcus

Hackensack - Roberta R. Marcus, of Hackensack, NJ, formerly of River Edge, NJ, passed away peacefully surrounded by her children on Wednesday December 2, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Dr. David L. Marcus. Devoted mother of Evan L. Marcus and his wife Carol of Fair Lawn, NJ, and Abby M. Satel and her husband Rick of River Edge, NJ. Cherished grandmother of Hannah, Wendee, and Jonathan Marcus, and Michael, and Sarah Satel. Dear sister of Henry and Betty Rosen of Wilmington, NC. Roberta was a former member of Temple Avodat Shalom of River Edge, she was a founding and life member of the River Dell Hadassah in River Edge and was a life member of the River Edge Chapter of Deborah Heart & Lung Center, in Browns Mills, NJ. A graveside service for family only will be held today at Cedar Park Cemetery, Paramus, NJ. Memorial donations in memory of Roberta R. Marcus may be made to the River Dell Hadassah, care of Amy Forman 305 Jefferson Ave., River Edge NJ 07661. Arrangements by Louis Suburban Chapel, Fair Lawn, NJ.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
