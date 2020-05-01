Roberta "Terry"
Sikora
Little Falls - Roberta "Terry" Sikora, 60, passed away on April 30, 2020. Beloved daughter of Patricia (nee O'Brien) and the late Robert D. Sikora. Private Services were held under the supervision of Bizub-Parker Funeral Home, Little Falls. Visit www.bizubparker.com for complete info.
Sikora
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 1 to May 3, 2020.