Roberta "Terry" Sikora
1959 - 2020
Roberta "Terry"

Sikora

Little Falls - Roberta "Terry" Sikora, 60, passed away on April 30, 2020. Beloved daughter of Patricia (nee O'Brien) and the late Robert D. Sikora. Private Services were held under the supervision of Bizub-Parker Funeral Home, Little Falls. Visit www.bizubparker.com for complete info.




Published in The Record/Herald News from May 1 to May 3, 2020.
