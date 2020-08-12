Roberto Chambilla
Clifton - Roberto Chambilla, 68, of Clifton, passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020. Born in Trujillo, Peru, Mr. Chambilla came to the United States in 1985 settling briefly in Passaic before moving to Clifton where he has resided for the last 27 years. Before retirement, Mr. Chambilla was employed as a carpenter for Czarnowski and the Jacob Javits Convention Center in New York City. He was a parishioner of St. Andrew the Apostle R.C. Church in Clifton and a member of the New York Carpenters Union Local #2790. He had many passions in life including his love for travel, photography, soccer (he loved nothing more than supporting his favorite team Barcelona), and being with his family.
He was predeceased by his parents, Narcizo Chambilla and Elina Andujar.
Survivors include: his beloved wife, Marling (nee Martell) Chambilla; three devoted children, Marlene Gomez and her husband, Mauricio, Meryl Chapman and her husband, Christopher and Robert Chambilla; three loving grandchildren, Mason and Mia Gomez and Madison Chapman; and his dear siblings, Olga, Elena, Jaime, Gladys, Juan and Ines.
Visitation will be held Friday from 4:00 to 8:00 pm at Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 1313 Van Houten Avenue, Clifton. Funeral services will be held Saturday 8:45 am from the funeral home followed by a 9:30 am Mass at St. Andrew the Apostle R.C Church, 400 Mt. Prospect Ave., Clifton. Interment to follow at East Ridgelawn Cemetery, Clifton. Due to current restrictions on allowable numbers (50) inside the funeral home, it is requested that those attending the visitation be courteous by limiting their time inside in order to allow others the opportunity to pay their respects as well. Please visit www.bizubquinlan.com
