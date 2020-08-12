1/
Roberto Chambilla
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roberto's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roberto Chambilla

Clifton - Roberto Chambilla, 68, of Clifton, passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020. Born in Trujillo, Peru, Mr. Chambilla came to the United States in 1985 settling briefly in Passaic before moving to Clifton where he has resided for the last 27 years. Before retirement, Mr. Chambilla was employed as a carpenter for Czarnowski and the Jacob Javits Convention Center in New York City. He was a parishioner of St. Andrew the Apostle R.C. Church in Clifton and a member of the New York Carpenters Union Local #2790. He had many passions in life including his love for travel, photography, soccer (he loved nothing more than supporting his favorite team Barcelona), and being with his family.

He was predeceased by his parents, Narcizo Chambilla and Elina Andujar.

Survivors include: his beloved wife, Marling (nee Martell) Chambilla; three devoted children, Marlene Gomez and her husband, Mauricio, Meryl Chapman and her husband, Christopher and Robert Chambilla; three loving grandchildren, Mason and Mia Gomez and Madison Chapman; and his dear siblings, Olga, Elena, Jaime, Gladys, Juan and Ines.

Visitation will be held Friday from 4:00 to 8:00 pm at Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 1313 Van Houten Avenue, Clifton. Funeral services will be held Saturday 8:45 am from the funeral home followed by a 9:30 am Mass at St. Andrew the Apostle R.C Church, 400 Mt. Prospect Ave., Clifton. Interment to follow at East Ridgelawn Cemetery, Clifton. Due to current restrictions on allowable numbers (50) inside the funeral home, it is requested that those attending the visitation be courteous by limiting their time inside in order to allow others the opportunity to pay their respects as well. Please visit www.bizubquinlan.com for driving directions and online condolences to the family.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
15
Funeral service
08:45 AM
Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
15
Memorial Mass
09:30 AM
St. Andrew the Apostle R.C Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home
1313 Van Houten Ave.
Clifton, NJ 07013
(973) 546-2000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved