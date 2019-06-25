Services
Konopka Funeral Home N.B
9046 Palisade Ave.
North Bergen, NJ 07047
(201) 865-0923
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Konopka Funeral Home N.B
9046 Palisade Ave.
North Bergen, NJ 07047
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
10:15 AM
St. Joseph's of the Palisades Church
West New York, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roberto Tarabocchia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roberto Tarabocchia

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Roberto Tarabocchia Obituary
Roberto Tarabocchia

Cliffside Park - Tarabocchia. Roberto, 87 of Cliffside Park on June 21 2019 Devoted Husband of the late Elena (nee Picinich) 2015, Dear Brother of the late Martino, Mateo, Andrea. and Maria Tarabocchia, Loving Uncle of many Nieces & Nephews and Great-Nieces and Nephews, Roberto was born in Susak, Croatia and came to the U S in October 1963 and lived in Hoboken and West New York before moving to Cliffside Park 10 years ago. He was a retired factory worker for a shipping Visiting hours Wednesday June 26 2019 4 to 8 pm at Konopka Funeral Home 9046 Palisade Ave, North Bergen, N J Funeral Mass on Thursday at 10:15 AM at St. Joseph's of the Palisades Church, West New York, Entombment, Fairview Mausoleum, Fairview.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now