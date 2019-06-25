|
Roberto Tarabocchia
Cliffside Park - Tarabocchia. Roberto, 87 of Cliffside Park on June 21 2019 Devoted Husband of the late Elena (nee Picinich) 2015, Dear Brother of the late Martino, Mateo, Andrea. and Maria Tarabocchia, Loving Uncle of many Nieces & Nephews and Great-Nieces and Nephews, Roberto was born in Susak, Croatia and came to the U S in October 1963 and lived in Hoboken and West New York before moving to Cliffside Park 10 years ago. He was a retired factory worker for a shipping Visiting hours Wednesday June 26 2019 4 to 8 pm at Konopka Funeral Home 9046 Palisade Ave, North Bergen, N J Funeral Mass on Thursday at 10:15 AM at St. Joseph's of the Palisades Church, West New York, Entombment, Fairview Mausoleum, Fairview.