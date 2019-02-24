Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:30 AM
Grace Bible Church
369 High Mountain Road
North Haledon, NJ
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Robin Rose
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robin Rose


1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robin Rose Obituary
Robin Rose

Hawthorne - Robin Rose (nee Rahner), 65, of Hawthorne, went to rest in her everlasting Savior's arms on February 20, 2019 after a long and courageous battle with multiple myeloma. Born in Ridgewood on March 17, 1953, she dedicated her life to loving and caring for her family and friends. She spent many happy working days at North Haledon Co-Op Nursery School, and later in the activities department at the Holland Christian Home. Her strong faith was a testament to many - even to the end, she insisted that God was gracious to her.

She is predeceased by parents Adolph and Helen Rahner, and brother David. She is survived by husband Jim; children Daniel and Amy (Jim) Hurley; grandchildren Delaney and Marlow Rose, and James Hurley IV; sisters Susan Lorehn and Karen Fangio and their families; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews; and her dear friend Marlene Stone.

There will be a memorial service on March 16, 2019 at 11:30am at Grace Bible Church, 369 High Mountain Road in North Haledon NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Grace Bible Church youth programs or Louis Bay 2nd Library in Hawthorne NJ.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.