Robin Rose
Hawthorne - Robin Rose (nee Rahner), 65, of Hawthorne, went to rest in her everlasting Savior's arms on February 20, 2019 after a long and courageous battle with multiple myeloma. Born in Ridgewood on March 17, 1953, she dedicated her life to loving and caring for her family and friends. She spent many happy working days at North Haledon Co-Op Nursery School, and later in the activities department at the Holland Christian Home. Her strong faith was a testament to many - even to the end, she insisted that God was gracious to her.
She is predeceased by parents Adolph and Helen Rahner, and brother David. She is survived by husband Jim; children Daniel and Amy (Jim) Hurley; grandchildren Delaney and Marlow Rose, and James Hurley IV; sisters Susan Lorehn and Karen Fangio and their families; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews; and her dear friend Marlene Stone.
There will be a memorial service on March 16, 2019 at 11:30am at Grace Bible Church, 369 High Mountain Road in North Haledon NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Grace Bible Church youth programs or Louis Bay 2nd Library in Hawthorne NJ.