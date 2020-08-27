Rocco "Unc," Barone
Hawthorne - Barone, Rocco "Unc," age 93, son of the late Anthony Barone and Theresa (Mascari) Barone passed on August 25, 2020. Born and raised in Paterson, Rocco had lived there for 36 years before moving to Hawthorne in 1963. Rocco proudly served his country as a member of the United States Navy in the Pacific Fleet during WWII where he was stationed on the island of Saipan. Throughout his life, Rocco had worked in the textile industry as a colorist in the lab for Standard Dye and Finishing of Paterson where he later became an owner. He was also a partner in BilRoc Industries and later NewStan Dye and Finishing of Newburgh, NY. In his spare time, Rocco was an avid golfer for 55 years and loved spending time with his family and friends. A parishioner and usher at St. Anthony's R.C. Church in Hawthorne, Rocco was also a former member of the Textile Foreman's Guild. Rocco is survived by and was the beloved brother of Anna Mottola (Barone). Devoted uncle to Vincent Mottola of Rutherford, Michael Mottola and his wife Patricia of Bayville, and Helen Capano of Wyckoff. He was also the beloved uncle to many nieces and nephews, including Samantha, Laura and David Mottola. He was predeceased by his brother-in-law John Mottola, his aunt and uncle Angeline and Henry Capano (who raised him), his cousins Louise and Tony Saracino, Henry Capano, and Dr. William Cirino. Funeral service and interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Totowa will be private. Friends may visit with the family at the Browning-Forshay Funeral Home, 557 Lafayette Avenue, Hawthorne, on Sunday, August 30, 2020 from 1:00pm to 6:00pm. In accordance with state regulations, all visitors are required to wear a face mask and the facility is limited to 50 people at a time. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Hawthorne Ambulance Corps, 970 Goffle Road, Hawthorne, NJ 07506 or to the St. Anthony's R.C. Church Food Pantry, 276 Diamond Bridge Avenue, Hawthorne, NJ 07506 (www.browningforshay.com
