Rocco DiStefano
Saddle Brook - Rocco DiStefano, age 94, of Saddle Brook passed on January 24, 2019. He is predeceased in life by his wife Antoinette.Beloved father to his four daughters Anne Brauer and late husband Robert, the late Lorraine DiStefano, Lisa Sturdy and husband Vincent, and Maria Faustina and husband Mark. Rocco cherished his eight grandchildren, Brian, the late Michelle, Anthony, Angela, Ashley, Vincent, the late Shawn, and Alyssa, and his eight great grandchildren Mitchell, Matt, Chris, Ryan, Lacey, Anthony, Michelle, and Autumn, and many other beloved family members.
Rocco was a member of the Arcola Methodist Church, as well as a founding member of Saddle Brook Chapter of UNICO, and was an officer of the organization for the majority of his active time. During his 52 years of membership, he served as Chapter President and District Governor of New Jersey District VII and he received the Cianci Humanitarian Award from UNICO National. He lived the motto of UNICO National, "Service Above Self".He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Funeral services from Kugler Community Home For Funerals 311 Fifth St. Saddle Brook. Gathering and visiting hours on Friday February 8, 2019 from 4 PM to 8 PM. Funeral services from funeral home on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 10 AM. Entombment to follow at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus.