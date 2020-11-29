Rocco E. Paolazzi
Paolazzi, Rocco, E., 87. Died on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at home, surrounded by his loving family. He was a life long resident of Lyndhurst and had served in the United States Army (1956-1958). Rocco worked alongside his brothers, of Paolazzi Bros., of Lyndhurst. Rockie was a member of the B.P.O.Elks. #1505, of Lyndhurst. Rocco is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years, Louise T. (nee Scarpa), by his loving children, Rocco E. Paolazzi, Jr., & his wife, Rosemarie, Paul Paolazzi & his wife, Rita, Kristie Barba & her husband, James and Jeffrey Paolazzi & his wife, Tanwa, by his dear grandchildren, Catherine, Nina, Francesca, Jessica, Danielle, Alexandra, Luke, Leah, Cameron, Rocco and Henry, by his brothers, Anthony, Nicholas and Ernest Paolazzi, and his sisters, Theresa Manzo and Val Bagnuolo and the late, Marie Greggi (2015).
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation held at Nazare Memorial Home, Inc., 403 Ridge Road, Lyndhurst on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 from 3 to 7PM. All will gather at the funeral home on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 9AM, then to Scared Heart Church, where at 10AM a funeral mass will be offered. Interment, St. Joseph's Cemetery, Lyndhurst. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Rocco's memory to a food pantry of your choice. Please visit us at www.nazarememorialhome.com