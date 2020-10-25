Rocco Grippo
Cliffside Park - GRIPPO, Rocco, on October 25, 2020, of Cliffside Park, NJ, formerly of West New York, NJ, age 90. Rocco was born in Morra De Sanctis, Avellino, Italy and came to the United States in 1961. He was a self employed bricklayer and had also worked for the West New York Board of Education before retiring. Rocco was a member of the Laborers Local 731, NYC. Beloved husband to Filomena (nee) Montemorano. Devoted father to Maria Ranaudo and her husband Gennaro, Gerry Grippo and his wife Susan. Loving brother to Antoinetta D'Amato, the late Giuseppe Grippo and the late Gerardo Grippo. Cherished grandfather to 5 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Funeral from the A.K. Macagna Funeral Home 495 Anderson Ave., Cliffside Park,NJ on Wednesday October 28, 2020 at 9:15 am thence to Our Lady of Grace RC Church, Fairview, NJ where a Funeral Mass will be offered at 10:00 am. Entombment to follow at Fairview Mausoleum, Fairview, NJ. Visiting hours Tuesday 3-8 pm. www.akmacagnafuneralhome.com