Rocco Luigi Andrisani
Rocco Luigi Andrisani, age 83, of Haledon, NJ originally from Montescaglioso, Italy at rest on December 7, 2019. Beloved husband of Annunziata (Titina) (nee Iacovone) Andrisani of Haledon, NJ originally from Matera, Italy. Loving father of Vito Andrisani and his wife Christine of Haledon, Carmela Andrisani of Ramsey, and Frank Andrisani of Montclair. Adoring grandfather of Pasquale DiMaiolo Jr., Rocco DiMaiolo, Giovanni DiMaiolo, Frank DiMaiolo, Marco Andrisani, and Jeanette Andrisani. Dear son of the late Vito and the late Carmela (nee Parisi) Andrisani. Brother of the late Michele Andrisani and the late Apolonia Andrisani. Born in Montescaglioso, Italy he lived in Italy until 1970 before coming to the United States and residing in Paterson, NJ. He lived in Paterson until 1992 before moving to Haledon. He was a long-time figure on 21st Ave in Paterson where he owned and operated Rocco's Barber Shop, for 36 years before retiring in 2010. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd, Totowa, on Wednesday at 9:00 AM. Funeral Mass to follow at Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Franklin Lakes at 10:00 AM. Entombment to follow at Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum, Paterson. Friends may visit Tuesday 4-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Rocco's memory to New York Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center, at https://www.nyp.org/giving, St. Anthony Anthonian Association, at [email protected], and to St. Rocco's Club, 147 Lewis St., Paterson, NJ 07501. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.