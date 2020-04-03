|
Rocco S. Molinaro
Dumont - Rocco S. Molinaro, 88, a life-long resident of Dumont, died peacefully on April 2, 2020. Predeceased by his beloved wife, Marion (née Bell). Loving father of James and his wife Jean, John and his wife Maria. Cherished grandfather of Danny and his wife Meghan, Tommy, Denise Marinaro and her husband Mike, Stephanie Magnotta and her husband Jesse, and Jenifer and Rebecca Molinaro, and five great-grandchildren.
Rocco was born and raised in Dumont, NJ to Maria (née Zazerelli) and Angelo Molinaro. He was a Construction Supervisor with PSE&G, Oradell for many years.
Arrangements private. Frech-McKnight Funeral Home, Dumont.