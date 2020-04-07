|
|
Rochelle Rita Schreiber
New Milford - Rochelle Rita Schreiber, age 83, of New Milford, NJ, passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020, at her home. Beloved wife of Charles Schreiber, devoted mother of Mark Schreiber and the late Lori McNamara Kane, mother-in-law of Jonathan Kane, cherished grandmother of Molly, Sadi, and Lily, dear sister of Iris Seltzer and her husband Sherwin. Shelly was a Hebrew tutor at Temple Emanuel, in Englewood and Closter. She was a member of the New Milford Jewish Center, Bergen County chapter of Hadassah and B'Nai Brith Women of Bergen County. A graveside service for family only will be held today at Beth El Cemetery, in Paramus, NJ. Memorial donations in memory of Rochelle Rita Schreiber may be made to your own favorite charity. Arrangements are by Louis Suburban Chapel, Fair Lawn, NJ.