Services
Louis Suburban Chapel
13-01 Broadway
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
(201) 791-0015
Resources
More Obituaries for Rochelle Schreiber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rochelle Rita Schreiber

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rochelle Rita Schreiber Obituary
Rochelle Rita Schreiber

New Milford - Rochelle Rita Schreiber, age 83, of New Milford, NJ, passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020, at her home. Beloved wife of Charles Schreiber, devoted mother of Mark Schreiber and the late Lori McNamara Kane, mother-in-law of Jonathan Kane, cherished grandmother of Molly, Sadi, and Lily, dear sister of Iris Seltzer and her husband Sherwin. Shelly was a Hebrew tutor at Temple Emanuel, in Englewood and Closter. She was a member of the New Milford Jewish Center, Bergen County chapter of Hadassah and B'Nai Brith Women of Bergen County. A graveside service for family only will be held today at Beth El Cemetery, in Paramus, NJ. Memorial donations in memory of Rochelle Rita Schreiber may be made to your own favorite charity. Arrangements are by Louis Suburban Chapel, Fair Lawn, NJ.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rochelle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -