Mahwah - Roderick R. Di Risio (Rod), 85, of Mahwah, departed from his loving family and friends on December 20, 2019. His family, wife Geraldine (Bruni), sons, David, Darryl and Derek, his beautiful and caring daughter-in-laws Cathy, Tara and Paula and grandchildren Christopher, Ryan, Aislyn, Grace and Bryce will forever remember his legacy; a great sense of humor, always caring for others and his love of family and devotion to his faith. He was predeceased by his parents, Anna and Alphonse and his brother Carl. Rod was raised in Paterson, NJ and attended Central High School. He then attended Purdue University earning his Bachelor's Degree and Indiana University where he attained his MBA. His career was in computer science when this profession was in its infancy and he witnessed the advancements made during his career. When one reflects on Rod's past, he was the epitome of a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. His love of animals, especially dogs and his cats cannot be overlooked. He will be missed by all who experienced his kindness and witnessed his strength and determination as his health declined. The family wishes to thank the Valley Hospital Hospice staff who assisted in his care, all of the doctors especially Dr. Kucuk and our wonderful neighbors who were always available to help when needed. A memorial service at Immaculate Conception R.C. Church in Mahwah will be announced at a later date. Arrangements were handled by Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, Ramsey (201-327-0030). If one would like to express their sympathy, donations to the Rheumatoid Arthritis/Lupus Foundations or Immaculate Conception Church would be appreciated. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.