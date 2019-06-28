Services
Feeney Funeral Home
232 Franklin Avenue
Ridgewood, NJ 07450
(201) 444-7650
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
302 Westgate Rd
Ridgewood, NJ

Roderick Schutt


1932 - 2019
Roderick Schutt Obituary
Roderick Schutt

Ridgewood - Roderick Schutt passed away on Friday, June 21st. He was 86 years old. He is survived by Rose Marie, his wife of 59 years, daughters, Jean and Susan, and grandsons Ian and Zak. Rod graduated from Ridgewood High School in 1950, Brown University 1954, and Rutgers Law School in 1957. He practiced corporate law in New York City. He showed his commitment to his community by working as a counselor with the Fresh Air Fund Summer Camp; volunteering with Planned Parenthood of Northern, NJ; and, after retirement, cooking meals for children in a group home under the auspices of Childrens' Aid and Family Services. A Celebration of Rod's Life will be held on Saturday, June 29th, from 2:00 to 5:00 pm at 302 Westgate Rd, Ridgewood, NJ 07450. Donations can be made in memory of Roderick Schutt to Planned Parenthood of Northern, Central, and Southern NJ - https://bit.ly/2N8vty2 or mail to: Planned Parenthood Federation of America, Inc. Attn: Online Services. P.O. Box 97166. Washington, DC 20090-7166. Funeral arrangements were made through Feeney Funeral Home, Ridgewood.
