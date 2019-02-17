|
Roger Bilin
Garfield - Roger Joseph Bilin, 65, a life-long resident of Garfield, passed away on Wednesday, February 13, 2019. Roger earned his Associates Degree in Culinary Arts from Hudson County Community College. He was a Chef at The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood, retiring in 2015. He was a parishioner of St. Stanislaus Kostka R.C. Church in Garfield and was a member and Past President of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks Lodge #2267 in Garfield. He was passionate about cooking, hunting, fishing, and cheering for his beloved Green Bay Packers in his free time. Roger was the beloved son of Joseph and Lucy (Romanello) Bilin, dear brother of Joan Conca and her husband, Robert, of White Plains, NY, and Carol Bilin, of Hasbrouck Heights, and loving uncle of Kimberly, Alicia and Lauren. Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend the visiting on Monday from 4-8 PM at the Kamienski Funeral Home, 207 Ray Street, Garfield and the funeral at 10:30 AM on Tuesday. Mass will begin at 11:30 AM at St. Stanislaus Kostka R.C. Church in Garfield and the interment will follow at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Roger's name to the () would be kindly appreciated by his family.