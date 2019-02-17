Services
Kamienski Funeral Home
207 Ray Street
Garfield, NJ 07026
(973) 779-1967
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kamienski Funeral Home
207 Ray Street
Garfield, NJ 07026
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
Kamienski Funeral Home
207 Ray Street
Garfield, NJ 07026
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Stanislaus Kostka R.C. Church
Garfield, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger Bilin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger Bilin


1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Roger Bilin Obituary
Roger Bilin

Garfield - Roger Joseph Bilin, 65, a life-long resident of Garfield, passed away on Wednesday, February 13, 2019. Roger earned his Associates Degree in Culinary Arts from Hudson County Community College. He was a Chef at The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood, retiring in 2015. He was a parishioner of St. Stanislaus Kostka R.C. Church in Garfield and was a member and Past President of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks Lodge #2267 in Garfield. He was passionate about cooking, hunting, fishing, and cheering for his beloved Green Bay Packers in his free time. Roger was the beloved son of Joseph and Lucy (Romanello) Bilin, dear brother of Joan Conca and her husband, Robert, of White Plains, NY, and Carol Bilin, of Hasbrouck Heights, and loving uncle of Kimberly, Alicia and Lauren. Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend the visiting on Monday from 4-8 PM at the Kamienski Funeral Home, 207 Ray Street, Garfield and the funeral at 10:30 AM on Tuesday. Mass will begin at 11:30 AM at St. Stanislaus Kostka R.C. Church in Garfield and the interment will follow at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Roger's name to the () would be kindly appreciated by his family.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.