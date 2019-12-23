|
Roger C. Friedman, P.E.
Northvale - Roger C. Friedman, P.E., 96, of Northvale, entered eternal life on Saturday, December 21, 2019. Beloved husband of Dolores (nee Argenti) for 63 years. Devoted father of Therese Jones and husband Thomas of Norwood, Catherine Navilio and husband John of Goshen, NY and Patricia Adone and her late husband Michael of Park Ridge. Proud grandfather of Alyssa and John Navilio. Also survived by many nieces and nephews including Vito DeLaura whom he considered to be the brother he never had.
Roger was raised in Richfield Park where he attended St. Francis Elementary School and went on to board at the Anderson School for Boys in Hyde Park, NY for his high school years.
He was part of "the greatest generation" as a US Army Veteran of WWII.
He graduated from the University of Alaska, Fairbanks earning a bachelor's of science degree in engineering in 1950 and began a career with the Army Corp of Civil Engineers there.
Roger received a job transfer to the New York office, so that he could return to New Jersey to marry his sweetheart Dolores in 1956 and settled in Northvale where they happily raised their three girls.
After a 35 year career as a professional engineer, with the Army Corps of Civil Engineers/FEMA, he retired and then began working for the State of NJ, and finally retired at age 76.
Roger was an avid sports spectator and armchair coach, he watched it all. His favorite sport was baseball. He was a Mets fan from the franchise's inception and was at the winning 1969 World Series.
Roger had studied meteorology in College and it became a lifelong hobby. His favorite weather season was winter. Roger always looked forward to the first snow storm and enjoyed watching it fall.
He was a parishioner at St. Anthony's Church, Northvale.
Faith was his anchor. He was admired for his layback positive "let's see what happens" attitude and took life as it came in stride. Over the years, Roger faced several health challenges especially his vision and always showed tremendous resiliency.
Roger's family would like to express their gratitude to all the doctors, nurses and the caregivers who so lovingly cared for him throughout his hospitalizations and rehab stays.
Visiting hours are Friday, December 27 from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at Pizzi Funeral Home, 120 Paris Ave, Northvale (201-767-3050). A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday at 10 AM at St. Anthony's Church, Northvale with entombment to follow at Madonna Mausoleum, Fort Lee.
Those who wish, may make a donation to the Northvale Volunteer Ambulance Corps, 196 Firenze Street, Northvale, NJ 07647.
In Roger's memory do a good deed, be a good neighbor, pray the Rosary, and wish for a good snow storm.
