Services
Aloia Funeral Home
180 Harrison Ave
Garfield, NJ 07026
(973) 340-7077
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
1:00 PM
Butler United Methodist Church
Butler, NJ
West Milford - DURKIN, Roger Cameron, loving husband, father and grandfather, age 88, of West Milford, NJ, died on February 8, 2020. He was born in Paterson, NJ, and was a 55-year resident of West Milford. He was a Korean War Veteran in the U.S. Navy. Roger worked in R&D in the fiberglass industry for FRP Corp. in Clifton, New Jersey. He is predeceased by his beloved wife, Harriet (Cookie) of 46 years, his parents Henry and Dorothy, and two sisters, Debbie Harless and Nancy Campbell. He is survived by his son Peter and his wife Karen, his son Steven, and daughter Kathy Scalcione and her husband Dan, a brother Peter and a sister Becky Powers, he had four grandchildren John, Sarah, Leah and Daniel. A memorial mass will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020, at the Butler United Methodist Church, Butler at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers the family is accepting donations to the . The Durkin family is in the care of the Aloia Funeral Home, 180 Harrison Ave., Garfield (973-340-7077). Condolences/Directions visit aloiafuneral.com
